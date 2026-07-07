Naga Vamsi: 'Obsession' Hit Because Youth Enjoyed Girl's Sadism!
Well-known producer Naga Vamsi has made some interesting comments about the sensational film 'Obsession'. He claimed the movie wasn't a hit just because it was technically brilliant but because it had sadistic elements that the youth really enjoyed.
Producer Naga Vamsi
Producer Naga Vamsi is busy promoting his latest film, 'Lenin'. The movie stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashree Borse, with Murali Kishore Abboori as the director. It is set for a grand release on July 10. Naga Vamsi is known for speaking his mind on Tollywood issues, from controversies to producer problems and hero salaries.
The horror film that shook the world
Naga Vamsi's statements often stir up controversy. He recently shared his interesting thoughts on 'Obsession', a film that became a global sensation. Made on a shoestring budget, this horror movie took the world by storm. It is now available for rent on OTT platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV.
Horror hit 'Obsession' now on OTT; physical release slated for July
Collections of thousands of crores
The film, made on a very small budget, earned a massive 2000 crores worldwide. This number alone shows the kind of impact 'Obsession' had. Everyone was shocked that a horror film could create such a frenzy. But producer Naga Vamsi has now revealed what he thinks is the real reason behind its success.
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"They'll scold me if I talk about Obsession"
During an interview for 'Lenin' promotions, a reporter asked Naga Vamsi about 'Obsession'. He confirmed he had watched it, but hesitated, saying, 'If I say anything about that movie, people will scold me. Nobody seems to like my opinion'. Even so, he went on to explain why he thinks 'Obsession' became a super hit.
"Such a big hit because of the girl's sadism"
Naga Vamsi explained, 'The movie is fantastic, a technically brilliant film, no doubt. But the youth rushed to theatres to enjoy the sadism shown by a girl. It's like how we would enjoy our friend being tormented by his girlfriend... they showed the same thing. Of course, there were scary scenes too'.
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