On Dilip Kumar's death anniversary, Saira Banu shared an emotional tribute, calling him the 'steadfast anchor' of her life. She said the greatest gift he left was a 'treasury of memories' that she will cherish for the rest of her days.

Late 'tragedy king' Dilip Kumar, and Saira Banu remained one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Time has not diminished the presence of the legendary actor, and on his death anniversary, Saira Banu penned an emotional remembrance, saying the greatest gift he left behind was a "treasury of memories."

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Dilip Kumar, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Describing him as the "steadfast anchor" of her life, she reflected on their enduring love and the legacy of a man revered both on and off the silver screen.

Saira Banu's Heartfelt Tribute

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, she wrote, "The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, carrying every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is perhaps the purest proof that they have never been forgotten."

Recalling her life with the legendary actor, Saira Banu described the memories he left behind as an invaluable gift. "I often believe that Sahib bestowed upon me a treasure beyond measure before he took leave of this earthly world: a treasury of memories so rich that I shall spend the remainder of my days living amongst them," she continued.

Remembering the day he passed away, she wrote, "On this day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that cherished him. His family, friends, admirers and brethren in cinema were left with an emptiness words can never quite describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned."

Reflecting on their relationship, the veteran actor said theirs was "not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled." "Ours was not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled. Such was the generosity of his spirit and the grace with which he carried every responsibility that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion," she shared.

She also remembered Dilip Kumar not only as one of Indian cinema's finest actors but as a compassionate human being admired by those closest to him. "The world shall forever remember him as one of the greatest artists to have adorned the silver screen. Yet those who truly knew him shall remember a gentler greatness: a philanthropist, a cherished friend, and above all, a human being whose compassion was as boundless as his dignity," she added.

Looking back on their journey together, the 'Padosan' said she realised she had become a part of a remarkable legacy. "Looking back, I realise I was not merely witnessing history, I was dwelling within it. Unknowingly, I became a humble part of a legacy that generations shall continue to celebrate."

She concluded her tribute with a deeply personal note, expressing that time has never diminished her love for her husband. "Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He resides wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day. If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving and being loved by, Dilip Kumar. And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again."

Along with the note, Saira Banu also shared throwback pictures with the legendary actor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

A Look at the 'Tragedy King's' Legacy

Often hailed as the "Tragedy King" for his powerful performances, Dilip Kumar starred in landmark films including 'Naya Daur', 'Babul', 'Deedar', 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Jogan', 'Tarana', 'Daag', 'Sangdil', 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Ram Aur Shyam', 'Ganga Jamuna', 'Kranti', 'Karma', 'Vidhaata', 'Shakti ' and 'Saudagar '.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Dilip Kumar received numerous honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Bhushan, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and cinema lovers. (ANI)