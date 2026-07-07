Health Benefits: People say that drinking this water keeps the skin glowing and gives the body more energy. Many believe this is the secret to Nita Ambani's ever-youthful beauty.

Talk of Social Media:

As soon as this news went viral, netizens started commenting. Some joked, 'What water do they use to wash this bottle?', while others expressed shock at the lifestyle of the rich. But one thing is for sure, the Ambani family's luxurious life never fails to amaze people.