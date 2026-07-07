Nita Ambani’s Water Bottle Is Worth More Than Your Dream Apartment! Read On
Nita Ambani’s water bottle costs a staggering ₹49 lakh which is more than a 2BHK flat! What makes it so expensive? From its gold design to the rare, premium water inside, here’s the secret behind this ultra-luxury sip.
Nita Ambani’s Water Bottle Costs More Than a 2BHK Flat
Nita Ambani, wife of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is always in the news for her lifestyle. We all know her sarees, handbags, and jewellery cost lakhs and crores. But you will be shocked to hear the price of one bottle of water she drinks. For that price, a common person could buy a fully-furnished 2BHK flat in a city!
A ₹49 lakh water bottle!
Yes, you heard that right! According to reports, the water bottle Nita Ambani uses costs around ₹49 lakh (approx. $60,000). This is equal to the price of a house that a middle-class family might buy with their life savings. Naturally, everyone is curious about what makes this water so special.
What's so special about it?
Nita Ambani takes great care of her health and beauty. The water she drinks is called 'Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani'.
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Golden Bottle: Famed Mexican designer Fernando Altamirano designed this bottle. It is made of 24-carat solid gold.
Water with Gold: The water inside isn't ordinary either. It's a mix of water collected from natural springs in France, Fiji, and Iceland. Surprisingly, the water also contains 5 grams of 24-carat gold ash or particles.
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Health Benefits: People say that drinking this water keeps the skin glowing and gives the body more energy. Many believe this is the secret to Nita Ambani's ever-youthful beauty.
Talk of Social Media:
As soon as this news went viral, netizens started commenting. Some joked, 'What water do they use to wash this bottle?', while others expressed shock at the lifestyle of the rich. But one thing is for sure, the Ambani family's luxurious life never fails to amaze people.
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