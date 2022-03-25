Oscars 2022: Priyanka Chopra co-hosts pre-event in black saree; see pics

To mark the South Asian excellence, Priyanka Chopra co-hosted the pre-Oscar event along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani.

It was a starry night on Wednesday when Priyanka Chopra co-hosted a pre-Oscars bash to celebrate South Asian excellence in films. Priyanka stole the show for the evening as she draped a black stunning saree while also impressing one and all with her speech at the event.

The pre-Oscar event was co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Kumail Nanjiani and Mindy Kaling, among others. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote a note to make the end of the night and to wish all the nominees of the 94th Academy Awards. In her speech, Priyanka said, "Each and every one of you is here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America. " ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet

“We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud, " she further said in the video which was shared by motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

Priyanka Chopra further said that even though she has not been stepping out of the house (hinting at how Nick Jonas and her daughter has been keeping them busy), she had to attend the event. “I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you," she said. ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Beyoncé to perform their nominated tracks at Academy Awards

The first picture shows Priyanka Chopra dazzling in a black stunning saree, reflecting her Indian roots. In another picture, she is seen with Anjula Acharia, Jay Shetty and Riz Ahmed among others.

In her Instagram post, she wrote in the caption: “What a special honour it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels, and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright.”

Priyanka Chopra further wrote in the caption: “Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible. Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold!!"

In her speech, Priyanka spoke about her journey to Hollywood, and also the presence of South Asian artists in the industry. "Make business plans, make deals, let's get out there, let's forge a path where we are unstoppable and that can only happen if we do it together. I'm gonna do that tonight," Priyanka said at the event.

