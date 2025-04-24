Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Check net worth, lifestyle of master blaster
Sachin Tendulkar turns 51 today. The ‘God of Cricket’ is a Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan recipient who played retired from International cricket in 2013. Check out his net worth, assets, lifestyle
Net Worth and Growth
As of September 2024, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the wealthiest cricketer in the world, with an estimated net worth of $170 million (approx. ₹1,400 crore). This marks a steady increase from the previous year's valuation of $165 million (₹1,350 crore).
Major Income Sources
Sachin's earnings primarily stem from brand endorsements, real estate investments, and luxury vehicles. He endorses prominent brands like Coca-Cola, BMW, Adidas, and Unacademy, earning around ₹20–22 crore annually from these deals. His Bandra bungalow is reportedly worth ₹100 crore, and he owns other properties in Mumbai and London. His car collection includes high-end models like the Ferrari 360 Modena and Lamborghini Urus.
Lifestyle and Personal Life
Despite his immense wealth, Sachin leads a modest life with his wife Anjali, their two children, and his mother. He continues to be closely connected to cricket, serving as a mentor for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and sharing his insights on the game through social media.
Philanthropy and Social Contributions
Tendulkar is deeply engaged in charitable efforts, especially in the fields of child education and nutrition. Through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and partnerships with organizations like the Akshaya Patra Foundation and UNICEF, he has supported initiatives promoting hygiene, education, and healthy meals for underprivileged children across India.