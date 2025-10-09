Image Credit : Instagram

According to the latest estimates:

Priyanka Chopra’s net worth is between ₹620–₹650 crore

Deepika Padukone’s net worth is around ₹500 crore

While both figures are staggering, Priyanka currently has the upper hand — thanks to her global ventures, Hollywood projects, and smart business moves.

Film Earnings

Deepika charges around ₹15–30 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

Priyanka also commands top-tier pay for her Bollywood roles, but her international projects like Quantico, The White Tiger, and Citadel have added significant value to her income.

Brand Endorsements

Both actresses are marketing gold.

Deepika endorses several high-end and mass-market brands, reportedly charging ₹7–10 crore per endorsement.

Priyanka collaborates with both Indian and international brands (including global giants like Bulgari and Max Factor), adding substantially to her income.