Amitabh Bachchan vs Aishwarya Rai: Who’s Richer? Dive Into Their Net Worth
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are Bollywood icons with impressive careers. Curious about who holds a higher net worth? Let’s dive into their earnings, assets, and lifestyles to find out who’s richer.
Amitabh vs Aishwarya
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, two legendary Bollywood stars, have built incredible careers over decades. Their fame and success have earned them substantial wealth, making fans eager to know who currently holds the higher net worth between these iconic personalities.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Earnings and Investments
Amitabh Bachchan earns a hefty sum from films and endorsements, charging around ₹6 crore per movie. In addition to his entertainment career, he wisely invests in real estate, further boosting his impressive wealth and financial portfolio.
Luxury Cars and a Massive Net Worth
Amitabh Bachchan, a car enthusiast, owns 18 luxury vehicles, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover. Media reports estimate his bank balance at ₹120 crore, contributing to his impressive total net worth of around ₹3,190 crore, reflecting his stellar career and investments.
Aishwarya Rai’s Financial Wisdom
Beyond films and endorsements, Aishwarya Rai generates significant income from property ventures and startups. With a keen eye for lucrative opportunities, she has built a robust portfolio of strong investments, adding to her impressive financial success and wealth.
Aishwarya’s Ventures Beyond Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai has invested in Bengaluru’s Ambee, healthcare startup Possible, and a wind power project. She also reportedly owns valuable properties in Mumbai and Dubai, diversifying her portfolio and strengthening her financial standing beyond the entertainment industry.
One of Bollywood’s Richest Actresses
Aishwarya Rai’s net worth is reportedly four times higher than her husband Abhishek Bachchan’s. With assets valued at around ₹900 crore, she stands as one of Bollywood’s wealthiest actresses, showcasing her successful career and smart financial choices.