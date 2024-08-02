Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra to Tabu: 6 Indian actors making waves in Hollywood

    A fresh wave of Indian actors is captivating global audiences, breaking into Hollywood and showcasing their diverse talents. This new generation, including stars like Ishaan Khattar, Tabu, and Priyanka Chopra, is making significant strides across the international film industry, enriching it with their unique skills

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, Tabu

    A new generation of Indian actors is making a notable impact on the international film scene, excelling in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Here’s a look at some standout talents from Priyanka Chopra to Tabu

    article_image2

    Tabu

    After her powerful performances in Drishyam and Andhadhun, Tabu is set to appear in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to the well-known Dune series. Her return to Hollywood highlights her continued relevance and skill in the international film industry

    article_image3

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra, known for her impactful roles in Quantico, Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and The White Tiger, continues to shine in Hollywood. Her impressive range and charisma have cemented her status as a global star

    article_image4

    Ali Fazal

    Ali Fazal, famed for his role in the web series Mirzapur and films like Fukrey and Happy Bhag Jayegi, has also made his mark in Hollywood. His debut in 'The Other End of the Line' and later in 'Death on the Nile' underscores his growing presence in international cinema

    article_image5

    Richa Chaddha

    Richa Chadha, celebrated for her role as Bholi Punjaban in 'Fukrey,' is making her Hollywood debut with 'Aaina,' an Indo-British film directed by William Moseley and Markus Meedt. The film explores themes of violence and PTSD across different cultures
     

    article_image6

    Ishaan Khattar, acclaimed for his role in 'A Suitable Boy,' is making his mark in Hollywood with a role in 'The Perfect Couple,' featuring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. This adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling novel is directed by Susanne Bier, promising to showcase Ishaan's versatility on a global platform

    article_image7

    Adarsh Gourav

    Adarsh Gourav, recognized for his roles in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'The White Tiger,' is joining Ridley Scott's Alien prequel series. This series, set 70 years before the original 'Alien' film, will delve into the origins of the iconic sci-fi universe, with Adarsh adding his unique talent to the mix

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH] ATG

    'Will tear you apart...', John Abraham calls out journalist at 'Vedaa' trailer launch [WATCH]

    Viral Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media RBA

    Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalist, Sana Makbul's UNSEEN video from 'Miss Teen Diva' OUT on social media

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovelesh Kataria, Sai Ketan's ugly fight; top 5 controversies of the season hosted by Anil Kapoor ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH] ATG

    Hina Khan goes bald amidst breast cancer treatment; lets go off pixie cut hair [WATCH]

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved dmn

    Mohanlal calls for unity as rescue ops continue in Wayanad, salutes workers involved

    Recent Stories

    Goa to Kerela: 6 best beaches for surfing in India RKK

    Goa to Kerela: 6 best beaches for surfing in India

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara waterfalls in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara Waterfalls in Wayanad

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash

    Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark AJR

    'Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark

    Bengaluru BBMP warns malls and shops of trade license cancellation for discrimination based on attire or race vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP warns malls, shops of trade license cancellation for discrimination based on dress, language

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon