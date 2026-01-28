Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas Marriage: The Real Reason Divorce Rumours Are False
In Nick Jonas's American family, conversations were very disciplined and calm. So, in the early days of her marriage, Priyanka had to learn to wait patiently for the other person to finish speaking. This was a big lesson for her!
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's marriage secret is out!
The global star recently opened up about how they embraced each other's traditions despite their different cultural backgrounds.
On a podcast, Priyanka shared how their styles differ. She explained that in Indian families, people often talk over each other, a contrast to Nick's family.
They met at an Oscar party where Nick, smitten, got on one knee. Their friendship blossomed into love, leading to a grand 2018 wedding.
The couple has a daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka is set to star in S.S. Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' with Mahesh Babu and will speak at Harvard in Feb 2026.
