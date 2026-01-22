Nick Jonas is embracing Indian culture with gusto, enjoying dishes like dosa and paneer while grooving to Priyanka Chopra’s Barsaat song, delighting fans with his growing love for Indian food and Bollywood music.

Nick Jonas, husband of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, is winning hearts with his growing love for Indian culture. Recently, at the opening of Art Week 2026 in Singapore, a video of Nick enjoying dosa for breakfast while grooving to Priyanka’s hit song Teri Dulhan Sajaungi from Barsaat went viral online. Fans were delighted to see him enjoying Indian music and food so enthusiastically.

Fans React to the Viral Clip

Nick shared the video on social media with the caption, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet” alongside Priyanka’s song. The clip instantly drew thousands of reactions. Fans playfully called him “India’s most loveable Jijaji” and praised his affection for Indian cuisine and culture. Many commented that Nick seems “more Indian than most of us,” highlighting the genuine charm of his embrace of India.

Nick’s Love for Bollywood Music and Cuisine

Priyanka Chopra revealed in interviews how Nick often listens to Bollywood songs before concerts as his personal “hype music.” She recalled walking into his dressing room to find him vibing to Indian tracks, calling it “amazing how he embraces it.” Nick has also shared that Indian cuisine is his go-to choice, especially dishes like butter chicken, paneer, saag, naan, and chicken biryani. He even mentioned that pickles are a must-have with every Indian meal.

Nick Jonas’ fondness for Indian music and food continues to charm fans worldwide. Whether grooving to Priyanka’s hits or indulging in classic Indian dishes, he has shown that he not only respects but actively enjoys the culture, making him a beloved figure among Indian fans.