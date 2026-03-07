Anil Kapoor surprised his neighbour and longtime friend Anupam Kher with a visit on his 71st birthday, singing a song for him. Kher also received wishes from Jackie Shroff and a special song composed for him by Oscar-winner M M Keeravani.

Anil Kapoor's Surprise Birthday Visit

Actor Anil Kapoor has extended warm birthday wishes to fellow actor and his longtime friend Anupam Kher. The 'Subedaar' star posted a video, showing him land up at his neighbour aka Kher's residence to send his greetings. In the video, Kapoor and Kher shared a wholehearted exchange as they caught up with each other while also having several moments of laughter. At one point, Anil Kapoor even sang a song for his friend, leaving Kher delighted.

"'Tere ghar ke samne ek ghar banaunga...' Kabhi kabhi lagta hai yeh line mujhe thodi bhaari pad gayi... because the neighbor can land up anytime...without informing...constantly coming and going! But honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. Happy Birthday my dear friend @anupampkher Love you!" Kapoor wrote in his story. Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have been close friends for a long time, often showing support for each other via social media posts. They have also worked together on films like 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Ram Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain'.

Wishes Pour In From Industry Friends

Anupam Kher, who is celebrating his 71st birthday this year, has received an outpouring of wishes from his fans and friends from the industry. Actor Jackie Shroff also marked the occasion with a special 'Parinda' song tribute. Jackie shared a video montage comprising pictures of Kher and wrote, "Happiness Always! #happybirthday." Celebrated music composer M M Keeravani, in a special gesture, even composed a birthday song for the video.

Anupam Kher 'Deeply Touched' by M M Keeravani's Gesture

Recalling the surprise while speaking to ANI, Kher said the call came right at midnight and left him "deeply touched." Sharing how the composer told him he had just created a new song especially for him, the actor spoke about how special it felt to receive such a gesture from an Oscar-winning musician.

"I got a call from MM Kreem sir, at 12 o'clock. It was a video call. He asked me, 'Anupam ji, what are you doing?' I said, 'I'm here.' Then he said he had just composed a brand-new song for me. Can you imagine? MM Kreem, an Oscar-winner, composed something for me on my birthday and sent it to me," the actor told ANI.

"What could be a greater joy than this? This is what I've worked for," he added.

On The Work Front

On the work front, the veteran star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the much-loved 2006 film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film became a fan favourite for its relatable story and memorable performances. (ANI)