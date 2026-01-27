Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Saree Looks That Set Screens on Fire
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt Redefine Saree Fashion Through Iconic Film Moments
Saree Looks That Set Screens on Fire
In Bollywood, fashion has always played a crucial role in shaping cinematic narratives. Among all styles, the saree continues to hold a timeless place, blending tradition with glamour. Over the years, leading actresses have transformed simple drapes into powerful style statements, making sarees synonymous with confidence, beauty, and screen presence.From romantic melodies to high energy dance numbers and emotional sequences, these actresses proved that a saree can be both elegant and irresistibly captivating.
Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani : Reviving Classic Bollywood Aesthetics
Alia Bhatt delivered multiple memorable saree moments in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, especially in vibrant pink and green ensembles. Her wardrobe paid tribute to classic Hindi cinema while embracing contemporary styling.Each look reflected cultural richness, confidence, and emotional authenticity, making fashion an integral part of her character’s looks.
Priyanka Chopra in Dostana: The Desi Girl Phenomenon
Priyanka Chopra’s golden saree in Dostana remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic fashion moments. Her confident body language, effortless charm, and powerful screen presence turned the look into a cultural phenomenon.The song “Desi Girl” not only became a chartbuster but also established the saree as a symbol of bold femininity and contemporary glamour.
Kriti Sanon in Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya : Subtle Glamour with Strong Screen Impact
Kriti Sanon’s blue saree in Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya highlighted her refined fashion choices and evolving on screen persona. The understated colour palette and elegant drape enhanced her character’s emotional depth.Her look reflected maturity, poise, and modern femininity, strengthening her position as a versatile performer.
Rakul Preet Singh in De De Pyaar De 2 : Fresh Take on Traditional Fashion
Rakul Preet Singh brought a modern edge to traditional wear with her pink saree in De De Pyaar De 2. Styled with contemporary sensibilities, the look balanced youthfulness and sophistication.Her confident portrayal and effortless styling proved that sarees can seamlessly adapt to today’s cinematic aesthetics.
Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani : Grace That Defined Romance
Deepika Padukone’s blue saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became an instant favourite among audiences. The soft drape and minimal styling perfectly complemented her character’s emotional journey.Her look reflected simplicity, elegance, and natural beauty, reinforcing her image as one of Bollywood’s most graceful performers.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.