What Is Priyanka Chopra Doing in Hyderabad? Actress Shares Skincare Video
Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always making headlines for one thing or another. This time, she's grabbed everyone's attention by sharing a small peek into her morning routine on social media.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Morning Skincare Routine
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news. She's currently in Hyderabad and just showed her fans how she makes time for skincare even with her busy work schedule.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Morning Skincare Routine
Priyanka recently shared a video on her Instagram story. In it, she is sitting in her car on the way to a shoot, prepping her skin with a hydrating sheet mask and a face wand.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Morning Skincare Routine
In the video, she says, "Good morning... On the way to work... Skin prep. It's a beautiful day for a sheet mask. What's your morning routine?" PC's skincare tip is now going viral, especially given Hyderabad's heat.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Morning Skincare Routine
Priyanka Chopra hasn't come to Hyderabad just for fun! She is currently shooting for director S.S. Rajamouli's next film, 'Varanasi'. The movie also stars Tollywood's Prince Mahesh Babu and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Morning Skincare Routine
The story of 'Varanasi' sounds super interesting. The film is about the adventures of a hero named 'Rudra' as the city of Varanasi faces the threat of an asteroid strike. The story isn't limited to one place and will travel across different time periods and continents. Rajamouli is creating a global adventure film with a strong Indian cultural background.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Morning Skincare Routine
The film is being made on a massive budget of around ₹1,000 to ₹1,300 crore, making it one of India's most expensive movies. The team will shoot in Hyderabad, Odisha, and Kenya, with a possible release in April 2027. Besides this, Priyanka will also appear in 'Krrish 4', which will be Hrithik Roshan's debut as a director.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Shares Morning Skincare Routine
Priyanka started her film journey in 2002 with the Tamil film 'Thamizhan'. She then made a grand entry into Bollywood with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. After hits like 'Aitraaz' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', she won a National Award for her performance in 'Fashion'. Films like 'Barfi', 'Mary Kom', and 'Bajirao Mastani' won her fans worldwide. This Padma Shri awardee is now a star in both Hollywood and Bollywood.
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