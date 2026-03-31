Priyanka Chopra visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, offered prayers, and performed Seva by washing utensils. The actor also shared a picture of a traditional Punjabi meal on social media during her ongoing visit to India for work commitments.

Priyanka Chopra's Spiritual Visit to Amritsar

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. She also participated in Seva along with other devotees.

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Priyanka, who spends most of her time in the foreign soil, arrived at Golden Temple to bow her head in reverence at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib. After paying her respects at the Guru's abode, Chopra listened to the Gurbani Kirtan with deep devotion.

While her arrival sparked a palpable excitement among the congregation, she performed her Darshan with utmost simplicity and humility.

After paying her respects at Darbar Sahib, Priyanka Chopra also participated in Seva by washing soiled utensils in the Parikrama (circumambulatory path).

A Culinary Post Delights Fans

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a visually indulgent post featuring a traditional North Indian thali. The image captured a quintessential Punjabi meal, offering a glimpse into the region's celebrated food culture.

At the centre of the platter are two golden-brown Amritsari kulchas, likely stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer and baked in a tandoor. Accompanying them are small bowls of dal makhani and chole, staples of Punjabi cuisine, along with sides of yogurt, butter, pickled onions with green chilies.

Adding to the cultural mood, the story is set to the song 'Sohni Lagdi' by Diljit Dosanjh.

Documenting Her India Trip

The food post comes amid 'The Bluff' actor ongoing visit to India, which has already sparked curiosity among fans.On March 26, she documented her journey from New Delhi to Amritsar via a digital flight map shared on Instagram Stories. She also posted short clips of Punjab's lush green farmlands, filmed from her window seat.Before heading to Amritsar, the actor was spotted at the Delhi airport interacting with fans and posing for photograph.

Upcoming Projects

This India visit follows her recent work on the film 'The Bluff' and comes ahead of her much-anticipated collaboration with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for the upcoming project 'Varanasi', which is expected to release in 2027.