Actor Sunil Thapa, who played Priyanka Chopra's coach in 'Mary Kom', has died at 68. Priyanka shared a heartfelt tribute, calling him her emotional support. Thapa, also known for his work in Nepali cinema, died of a suspected cardiac arrest.

Priyanka Chopra's Heartfelt Tribute

Actress Priyanka Chopra extended her condolences to the family of her co-actor Sunil Thapa who passed away on February 7 at the age of 68 years. Taking to his Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra remembered her time with late actor Sunil Thapa during the shoot of 'Mary Kom'. Thapa played the role of Priyanka's coach in the movie.

The actress also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor by calling Thapa her emotional support at the time when she lost her father. She wrote, "You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Details of His Passing

Actor Sunil Thapa, who is known for his role in the film 'Mary Kom' and series 'Family Man' has passed away at the age of 68 years in Kathmandu on Saturday. The actor passed away while undergoing treatment at the Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu. As per the hospital, the patient was brought for medical attention in an unconscious state. Following an ECG, the doctors confirmed Thapa's death, suspecting cardiac arrest as the cause.

Sikkim CM Pays Respects

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt condolences to the actor's family and friends. He also recalled the actor's contributions to Nepali cinema, saying that Thapa's "legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists". Taking to his Facebook handle, the CM wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances, especially as Rate Kail,a left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace."

A Look at Sunil Thapa's Career

A prominent figure in Nepali cinema, Thapa has worked extensively in Nepali, Bollywood and Bhojpuri films over several decades. The actor was widely known for his iconic role as Rate Kaila' in the Nepali action-drama film 'Chino'. In the Indian cinema, Thapa earned wider recognition for his supporting role in the biopic film 'Mary Kom', which also starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. He had earlier debuted in Bollywood with 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' and went on to work in several Hindi, Tamil and Bhojpuri productions. Thapa was also seen in the third instalment of 'The Family Man' where he played the role of David Khuzou in the series. (ANI)