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Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares New Photo Dump With Nick Jonas, Malti: 'Home For A Minute'
After travelling across the world for work, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back home for some family time. Her latest photo dump features Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and several heartwarming glimpses of their personal life
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her recent travels
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans a glimpse into her life away from her busy international schedule. After travelling across the globe for professional commitments, the actress recently found some time to be at home with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.
Sharing a series of photographs from the past few weeks, Priyanka gave her followers a peek into her work, travels and quieter family moments. The actress captioned the post, “Last few weeks.. been around the world and finally home for a minute.”
Priyanka’s latest social media post captures several moments from her hectic schedule. The actress has been travelling extensively for her international projects and public appearances, and the photo dump reflects the different sides of her life.
From glamorous photographs to casual personal moments, the carousel offers fans a glimpse into what the actress has been up to in recent weeks.
Priyanka With Malti, Nick
Priyanka also included a picture of her husband, Nick Jonas, in the carousel. The singer-actor can be seen relaxing by a pool, offering a more laid-back glimpse into the couple’s time away from their professional commitments.
The family-focused post comes as Priyanka balances her international career with moments spent at home with Nick and their daughter.
Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable moment with Malti
Daughter Malti Marie features prominently in Priyanka’s latest photo dump. One of the pictures shows Priyanka carrying Malti while the little girl enjoys a snack.
Another heartwarming photograph features Malti in a lavender dress as she offers prayers in front of a photograph of her late grandfather, Priyanka’s father Ashok Chopra.
The personal moments give fans a rare glimpse into the family’s life away from the cameras.
Malti embraces her Indian roots
Priyanka also shared photographs highlighting Malti’s connection with Indian traditions. In one picture, the little girl is dressed in a traditional chaniya choli.
Another frame shows Malti standing in front of a decorated home shrine. Priyanka captioned the picture, “Jai jai bhagwanji.”
The photographs reflect how the actress continues to introduce her daughter to Indian culture and traditions while raising her in an international environment.
Priyanka’s mangalsutra catches attention
One detail from the photo carousel that caught attention was Priyanka’s mangalsutra. The traditional piece of jewellery could be seen on her wrist as she held Malti close.
The intimate family photographs, along with the glimpse of her mangalsutra, added a personal touch to the actress’ latest social media update.
Priyanka Chopra gears up for her Indian cinema comeback
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is preparing to return to Indian cinema with filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited project Varanasi.
The film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka. She will reportedly play the character of Mandakini.
With her international commitments continuing alongside her upcoming Indian project, Priyanka’s latest family photo dump offers fans a glimpse of the actress enjoying some much-needed time at home before getting back to work.
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