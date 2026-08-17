Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given fans a glimpse into her life away from her busy international schedule. After travelling across the globe for professional commitments, the actress recently found some time to be at home with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Sharing a series of photographs from the past few weeks, Priyanka gave her followers a peek into her work, travels and quieter family moments. The actress captioned the post, “Last few weeks.. been around the world and finally home for a minute.”

Priyanka’s latest social media post captures several moments from her hectic schedule. The actress has been travelling extensively for her international projects and public appearances, and the photo dump reflects the different sides of her life.

From glamorous photographs to casual personal moments, the carousel offers fans a glimpse into what the actress has been up to in recent weeks.