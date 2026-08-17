Chris Pratt is set to return in 'The Terminal List' season 2. The actor revealed he battled severe health issues like E. coli and tick-bite fever during filming. The new season, a spy thriller, will premiere on Prime Video on October 21, 2026.

Chris Pratt is set to return as former Navy SEAL Lt. Cmdr. James Reece in 'The Terminal List' season 2, with Prime Video unveiling a first look at the actor on Monday.

Pratt's On-Set Health Scare

Speaking about the filming experience, Pratt revealed that he faced serious health issues while shooting scenes involving boats. "Throughout the boat scenes, I was battling E. coli and something called tick-bite fever, which I had contracted in Africa," Pratt shared in an interview with USA Today Entertainment, excerpts of which he shared on his Instagram handle.

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What to Expect in Season 2

Season 2 will expand the story into a globe-trotting spy thriller spanning Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The first-look images also feature Gabriel Luna, who joins the cast as former SEAL Freddy Strain. Luna appears alongside Pratt's Reece as the two undergo sniper training. Tom Hopper is also returning as Raife Hastings.

As per Deadline, the new season will consist of eight episodes, with all episodes scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on October 21, 2026. The series continues its adaptation of Carr's popular book series, with True Believer serving as the source material for the next chapter of Reece's story.

A Physically Depleted James Reece

The first look offers a significant visual departure for Pratt's character, presenting Reece as physically depleted after being lost at sea while setting up his transition into an international espionage storyline.