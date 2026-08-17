Actor Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik won the Mahogany Youth League trophy with his team, Neidhal FC. Shalini shared pictures from the tournament, celebrating her son's victory and emphasizing the fun of the game over winning.

Aadvik Lifts Football Trophy

Actor Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik recently lifted the Mahogany Youth League trophy with his team, Neidhal FC, after emerging as champions. Shalini shared pictures from the tournament on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of Aadvik's special moment on the football field.

In one picture, she can be seen standing next to her son as he holds the championship trophy. Another picture shows Aadvik posing with his medal and trophy, while the third features him with his teammates in front of the Champions board.

Sharing the pictures, Shalini spoke about how the young players enjoyed the game and focused on the fun of playing. She wrote, "So lovely to see them just play, enjoy and have fun... where the joy of playing matters more than the result. Congratulations @naidhalfc."

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

Aadvik has been playing football for some time, and the latest win adds another special moment to his sporting journey. Shalini's post also gave a glimpse of the team celebrating their victory together.

Family and Career Updates

Ajith and Shalini got married on April 24, 2000, after meeting while working on the film 'Amarkkalam'. The couple welcomed their daughter Anoushka in 2008 and their son Aadvik in 2015. The couple has largely kept their children away from the public eye, although Shalini occasionally shares pictures of their special moments and interests on social media.

Meanwhile, Ajith is preparing for his next film, 'Dare Devil', which reunites him with 'Good Bad Ugly' director Adhik Ravichandran. The film will also mark Shalini's debut as a producer. She is backing the project under the Bravehearts Production banner, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. (ANI)