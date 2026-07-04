Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Stunning Fourth Of July Fireworks Video!
On July 4th, America celebrates its Independence Day with full-on dhamaal. Priyanka Chopra just gave us a sneak peek, sharing a video of colourful fireworks bursting in the sky, all seen from a huge glass window.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Stunning Fourth Of July Fireworks Video
Priyanka Enjoys Fireworks From Bed With a Stunning View
America celebrates its Independence Day on July 4th with great enthusiasm. The fireworks displays have already started there. In the video Priyanka shared, you can see colourful fireworks bursting through a large glass window. She captioned it, 'Happy almost 4th from bed,' showing she was enjoying the view while relaxing.
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Even though she was a superstar in India, Priyanka didn't expect any special treatment when she moved to Hollywood. She attended auditions like any other actor and met directors with her portfolio. In many interviews, she has said, 'More than being a big star from India, I wanted to prove my talent there.' She was recently busy shooting for her film 'The Bluff'.
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