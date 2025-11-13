Priyanka Chopra, making her Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli's 'Globetrotter', revealed her daughter Malti Marie joined her on set in Hyderabad. Malti spent time with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and visited Rajamouli's farm, Chopra shared.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to make a grand entry in Telugu cinema with SS Rajamouli's 'Globetrotter', has offered a glimpse into her experience while shooting in Hyderabad. Priyanka has also revealed that her daughter, Malti Marie, was present on the sets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Priyanka on Daughter's Set Visit

In a rare event, Priyanka joined her fans for a conversation through her "AskPCJ" session on the X. On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her official X handle and dropped answers to multiple fan questions, including one who sought to know about the actor's working style.

As the fan asked whether Priyanka brought her family to the film sets of Rajamouli, the actor revealed how her daughter accompanied her and even spent time with Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara. My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to @ssrajamouli s farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory @ssk1122 https://t.co/FTNClzRGoD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2025

"My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata's beautiful daughter Sitara, and went to @ssrajamouli's farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory @ssk1122," she wrote in the response.

Learning Telugu and Loving Hyderabadi Biriyani

Priyanka also spoke about her love for Hyderabadi biriyani. On learning Telugu language for the Rajamouli film, PeeCee shared that she has been working on it and added, "It's obviously not my first language but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations."

'Globetrotter' First Look Revealed

The actor's social media interactions arrived on the heels of the revelation of her first look from the film. The makers dropped Priyanka Chopra's first look from the upcoming film, introducing her as the fierce and fearless Mandakini.

"She's more than what meets the eye... Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter," she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers have planned a "Globetrotter event" to unveil the first look at the film. It is set to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15. (ANI)