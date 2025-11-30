- Home
Priyanka Chopra briefly returned home to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, sharing warm, intimate moments online. Her visit, along with a newly surfaced photo from the GlobeTrotter set with Mahesh Babu, thrilled fans worldwide
Priyanka Chopra Returns Home for Thanksgiving
Priyanka Chopra made a short trip back home to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family after a packed schedule of global engagements. Her visit highlighted how much she values moments of rest and togetherness.
Actress Reflects on Gratitude and Simple Joys
In her Instagram post, Priyanka expressed that she had been reminding herself of the beauty and love around her. She noted that health, joy, and everyday pleasures often go unnoticed but mean the most.
Appreciation for Family and Support System
Priyanka shared that she felt deeply thankful for her family, friends, and team, acknowledging the people who make her hectic, globe-spanning life feel easier and more grounded.
Cherishing Time After Long Stints Away
After spending extended periods away from home, Priyanka highlighted how meaningful it felt to be surrounded by loved ones, especially during a festive occasion like Thanksgiving.
First Photo with Mahesh Babu from GlobeTrotter Set Surfaces
A fan page released the first public picture of Priyanka Chopra and her GlobeTrotter co-star Mahesh Babu. The photo, taken on the Hyderabad set of SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, quickly gained traction online.
Casual and Cheerful Look from the Hyderabad Set
In the viral image, Priyanka appears relaxed in a sleeveless white top and jeans, her hair neatly tied back. Mahesh Babu is seen in a navy T-shirt and grey cap, enjoying a light moment with the team.
Fans React Enthusiastically to the Viral Moment
Fans were thrilled to finally see the duo together, with many predicting that the film would become a global blockbuster. Social media was filled with excitement, praise, and heart emojis celebrating the awaited collaboration.
