Priyanka Chopra surprises Panchayat’s Pradhan Ji with a video call from the US, playfully requesting lauki. Their lighthearted banter has gone viral, winning hearts across the internet with its desi charm.
Bollywood's Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently had a video call with the Pradhan (head) of the Panchayat. The lighthearted conversation took several humorous turns. The actress playfully asked Raghubir Yadav to send her lauki (bottle gourd) to the US, saying she loves it but can't find it there. The Pradhan, in turn, jokingly warned her to be careful during her action scenes.
Priyanka Chopra Requests Lauki from Fulehra
On Thursday, Prime Video released a video of Priyanka and Raghubir's video call on YouTube. In the clip, Priyanka and Raghubir tease each other about their projects. Raghubir praised Priyanka for her recent film, Heads of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka asks the Pradhan to send her some lauki from Fulehra, saying it's unavailable in New York. Lauki is a recurring theme and a significant element in Raghubir's show, Panchayat.
Priyanka Chopra's Fun Chat with Pradhan Ji
The video begins with Pradhan Ji, Raghubir's character in Panchayat, receiving Priyanka's call. He says, "Secretary Ji, look what a stir Priyanka bitiya has created. Let's send her our best wishes." He then connects with Priyanka on a video call and tells her that Fulehra village is proud of her. Priyanka replies, "Well, then send some lauki here too. It's not available anywhere in New York." The Pradhan asks Priyanka to message him her address and promises to send 'lauki' from Fulehra. Priyanka responds in a Panchayat-style, "See Binod? We're getting lauki from Fulehra."
Priyanka mentioned that she watched Panchayat Season 4 and called him the real star of the elections.
Netizens Enjoy Priyanka's Conversation with Pradhan Ji
Social media users are loving the pairing of Priyanka and Panchayat. One wrote, "Wow, what an amazing combination of Desi Girl and our Pradhan Ji," while another wrote, "Priyanka and Pradhan Ji before GTA 6." A third person wrote, "No one even imagined this." One commented, "What coordination... fun and cute." Another wrote, "This is truly a surprise."