Bollywood's Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently had a video call with the Pradhan (head) of the Panchayat. The lighthearted conversation took several humorous turns. The actress playfully asked Raghubir Yadav to send her lauki (bottle gourd) to the US, saying she loves it but can't find it there. The Pradhan, in turn, jokingly warned her to be careful during her action scenes.

Priyanka Chopra Requests Lauki from Fulehra

On Thursday, Prime Video released a video of Priyanka and Raghubir's video call on YouTube. In the clip, Priyanka and Raghubir tease each other about their projects. Raghubir praised Priyanka for her recent film, Heads of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka asks the Pradhan to send her some lauki from Fulehra, saying it's unavailable in New York. Lauki is a recurring theme and a significant element in Raghubir's show, Panchayat.