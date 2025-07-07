Panchayat season 5 confirmed? Here's what we know
After the huge success of Panchayat Season 4, Amazon Prime Video has announced Season 5! Fans might have to wait about a year, though. It's expected to release in 2026
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Following the massive success of 'Panchayat Season 4,' Amazon Prime Video has announced the next season.
26
Image Credit : @chandan roy
The OTT platform has also hinted at a possible release date. Fans might have to wait about a year.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
The simple characters of Phulera village have captivated viewers. The actors bring to life small moments and the innocence of the villagers, far from the complexities of city life.
46
Image Credit : @chandan roy
This is why all seasons have been superhits. The fourth installment also received an excellent response.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Prime Video has now announced the fifth season, sending waves of joy across the internet. The only tough question is how fans will endure the wait.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, Pradhan Pati, and Vikas's team have entertained viewers so far, and they'll all be back in the new season.
