Panchayat fame Chandan Roy’s journey: From Patna roots to Mumbai’s spotlight
Chandan Roy, who plays Vikas in Panchayat, had a long struggle before entering acting. He worked at a reputed newspaper. Leaving journalism, Chandan carved his niche in Panchayat. Learn about his journey from struggle to success.
| Published : Jul 03 2025, 12:24 PM
1 Min read
Panchayat Season 4 is a hit. The series gives equal screen time to each character, making them relatable and realistic.
Every character in Panchayat, from Pradhan to Binod, has left a mark. Among them is Vikas, the secretary's assistant.
Chandan Roy, who plays Vikas, is now a recognized face. Panchayat made him popular. He hails from Patna and struggled to reach Mumbai.
Chandan shared his struggle story with ANI Podcast. He still loves Patna. He knew in his teens that he was born to act.
Chandan studied Radio & TV at IIMC. He got a job, but the acting bug led him to quit and move to Mumbai.
Chandan has worked in Chuna, Shahar Lakhot, Gulmohar, and Sanak. However, Panchayat gave him real recognition.
