Fans are comparing Trisha's recent interview about Ajith with Priya Prakash Varrier's, raising questions about Trisha's stance.
Positive reviews for 'Good Bad Ugly':
Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly', directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has been well-received by fans. The film caters specifically to Ajith's fanbase, who are celebrating its release.
Over ₹100 crore collection
'Good Bad Ugly' has collected over ₹100 crore in Tamil Nadu and over ₹170 crore worldwide in its first six days. Collections are expected to increase further.
'Good Bad Ugly' Cast
The film stars Ajith alongside Simran, Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, and Priya Prakash Varrier. In a recent interview, Priya confirmed having Ajith's number and revealed his WhatsApp display picture. What did fans ask Trisha? 'Good Bad Ugly' update!
Doesn't have Ajith's number
In an older interview, Trisha said she didn't have Ajith's number and had to contact his manager. Fans are now questioning whether she has his number now.
Priya has it, why don't you?
Fans are questioning why Trisha doesn't have Ajith's number when Priya Varrier does. Despite limited screen time, Trisha's performance and chemistry with Ajith in 'Good Bad Ugly' were praised. The film and its soundtrack have been well-received.