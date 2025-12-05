Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Most Searched Indian Movies On Google This Year
Year Ender 2025: Many films from Indian film industry were released. Some were eagerly awaited by the audience, while others took off through word-of-mouth after their release. Find out about the 10 Indian movies most searched on Google India
1. Saiyaara
Directed by Mohit Suri, this film was released on July 18, 2025. Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda debuted in this musical romantic drama. A blockbuster, it earned ₹570.33 crore worldwide.
2. Kantara: The Legend Chapter 1
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, this Kannada film released on Oct 2, 2025. An all-time blockbuster, it grossed ₹852.06 crore worldwide.
3. Coolie
This Tamil film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released on August 14, 2025. Rajinikanth played the lead role, with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Soubin Shahir. Its worldwide collection was ₹518 crore.
4. War 2
Sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'War', this Ayan Mukerji film released on Aug 14, 2025. The flop film earned ₹364.35 crore worldwide.
5. Sanam Teri Kasam
Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, this film was first released in 2016. It was re-released on February 7, 2025. The film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, earned over ₹50 crore after its re-release.
6. Marco
Haneef Adeni directed this superhit Malayalam film, starring Unni Krishnan in the lead role. Released on December 20, 2024, the film collected over ₹102 crore worldwide.
7. Housefull 5
This is the fifth film in the Housefull franchise, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Released on June 6, 2025, this average film earned about ₹288.67 crore worldwide. Akshay Kumar starred in this killer comedy.
8. Game Changer
Directed by S. Shankar, this Telugu action thriller stars Ram Charan in the lead role. A box office disaster, this film was released on January 10, 2025. It earned ₹186.28 crore worldwide.
9. Mrs.
This drama film was released directly on the OTT platform ZEE5 on February 7, 2025. Directed by Arati Kadav, it stars Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles.
10. Mahavatar Narsimha
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, this is an animated epic drama. Telling the story of Lord Vishnu's Narsimha avatar, it was released on July 25, 2025, and became a blockbuster, earning ₹326.82 crore worldwide.
