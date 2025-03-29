Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan ENGAGED? Fans buzz after her latest photos go VIRAL

Career Comeback

Trisha, after a brief dip, gained recognition with her role as Kundavai in 'Ponniyan Selvan,' marking a strong return to the industry.

Top Star Status

Trisha, now asking for 8-10 crores per film, has firmly re-established herself as a leading heroine in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

 

Past Engagement

Trisha’s engagement to businessman Varun Manian was called off years ago, and she has remained single since, though rumors of her love life continue.

 

Speculation Over Engagement

A recent social media post by Trisha, accompanied by a caption hinting 'love always wins,' has led fans to wonder if she's secretly engaged.

Fans' Reactions

Trisha’s cryptic post has sparked reactions, with fans questioning if it’s from a photoshoot or an indication of her possible engagement.

 

Mysterious Caption

The caption, "love always wins," has only fueled the curiosity, leaving fans eagerly guessing whether she’s about to marry her secret love.

Current Projects

Trisha is busy with projects like 'Vishwambhara' with Chiranjeevi, 'Good Bad Ugly' with Ajith, and upcoming films like 'Thug Life' and 'Ram.'

