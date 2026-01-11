Prashant Tamang Net Worth: How much wealth did he leave for his wife and daughter?
Playback singer and film actor Prashant Tamang has passed away. He took his last breath in New Delhi on January 11, 2026. He was 43 years old. According to reports, he passed away at his residence in Delhi.
How did Prashant Tamang pass away?
Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani confirmed Prashant Tamang's death. Singer Mahesh Sewa stated the cause was a stroke, which occurred at his Delhi home. Some reports claim cardiac arrest.
Who was Prashant Tamang?
Prashant Tamang was an actor and singer from Darjeeling, born on Jan 4, 1983. After his father's accidental death, he left school and joined the Kolkata Police as a constable.
Prashant Tamang got famous from Indian Idol
Prashant loved singing and performed with orchestras. He gained fame in 2007 by winning the singing reality show. He auditioned for Indian Idol after being urged by friends and seniors.
Who is in Prashant Tamang's family?
Prashant Tamang is survived by his grandmother, mother, sister Archana, wife Geeta Thapa, and daughter Aaria. Geeta, a former air hostess, met him on a flight. They wed in 2011.
How much wealth did Prashant Tamang leave for his wife and daughter?
Prashant Tamang also played guitar and drums. He won ₹1 crore and a car on Indian Idol. His net worth is estimated to be in crores, but there's no official confirmation.
Prashant Tamang acted in these films and series
Prashant Tamang debuted in Nepali films in 2009. His first film, 'Gorkha Paltan,' was released in 2010. He was also seen in 'Paatal Lok Season 2,' which streamed in 2025.
