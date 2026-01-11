Prashant Tamang, a prominent singer and actor who came to national popularity after winning 'Indian Idol Season 3' in 2007, died today, January 11, 2026, in New Delhi. According to reports, Tamang was discovered dead at his home, with preliminary findings indicating a sudden heart attack, while formal medical confirmation is pending. He was 43.

According to reports, Prashant had just returned to the city after a live concert in Arunachal Pradesh and had no major health problems.