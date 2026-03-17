Banijay Asia announced the return of two popular shows for Amazon MX Player: reality series 'Rise & Fall' for season 2 and dance drama 'Campus Beats' for season 6. 'Rise & Fall' is a social hierarchy game, while 'Campus Beats' stars Shantanu Maheswari.

The makers of the 'Rise & Fall' and 'Campus Beats' have announced the new season of the shows on Tuesday. Banijay Asia, India's Entertainment company, announced the return of two of its popular series for the Indian ad-supported streaming service, Amazon MX Player 'Rise & Fall season 2' and 'Campus Beats season 6'.

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'Rise & Fall' Season 2 Announced

The first series of 'Rise & Fall' emerged as one of last year's most disruptive reality formats, built around a striking social hierarchy concept where 16 celebrities compete as either "Rulers" living in a luxury penthouse, or "Workers" confined to a basement. Power constantly shifts through tasks and audience-driven votes, as per the format of the show. The first season of the show was won by Arjun Bijlani.

MX Player shared the announcement on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. They wrote, "It is time to rise again!" https://www.instagram.com/p/DVyBV29DYdT/

'Campus Beats' Renewed for Season 6

Whereas 'Campus Beats' Season 6 has also been announced by Banijay Asia. Starring Shantanu Maheswari and Shruti Sinha in the lead roles, the series is set in a modern dance academy. It tells the story of Netra (Sinha), a Gen Z girl who uncovers her hidden talent for dancing. In the process, she experiences the true meaning of friendship, love, freedom, and justice. The series is created and written by Palki Malhotra and directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar.

Banijay Asia on Renewed Partnership

On the announcement of the new seasons, Deepak Dhar of Banijay Asia says, "We believe in entertainment that sparks conversation across genres, through both original IP and adapted global formats."

He added, "Amazon MX Player is an exceptional partner in elevating premium entertainment in India, and our deepening collaboration and shared vision ensure we continue delivering strong content that resonates with Indian audiences." (ANI)