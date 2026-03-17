The Karnataka Women's Commission has urged the CBFC to censor "obscene" lyrics in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from 'KD: The Devil'. Kangana Ranaut and advocate Vineet Jindal have also slammed the song's "vulgarity."

The Karnataka State Women Commission urges the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take "strict action" against allowing the obscene lyrics that feature the "derogatory portrayal of women" in films.

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In a letter to the Regional Director of CBFC, the State Commission of Women in Karanataka has raised serious concerns over the use of derogatory and obscene lyrics in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' in the film 'KD: The Devil'.

Commission Cites Film Certification Guidelines

"Based on complaints received from the public by the Women's Commission, it has come to the notice of the Commission that lyrics that are derogatory to the dignity of women are being used in the songs of some films that are under production and are currently being promoted (e.g. "KD-The Devil")," the letter read.

Acting on public complaints, the Commission has highlighted that such content violates film certification guidelines, leading to a negative impact on the "safety and social well-being of women'.

It continued, "According to the film certification guidelines, any scene or lyrics that denigrate or obscenely portray women are subject to censorship. The public dissemination of such provocative lines is having a negative impact on the safety and social well-being of women. It is also a violation of the constitutional right to the dignity of women."

The Karnataka State Commission also called for strict scrutiny and necessary action before granting certification.

"Therefore, it is hereby requested that such objectionable lyrics and scenes be thoroughly checked and the film crew be directed to delete/excise or modify them before issuing a certificate to the said films. It is hereby advised to take strict action against allowing illegal and obscene lyrics," concluded the letter.

Appeal to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce

The State Commission of Women also wrote a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) regarding the control of the "use of obscene literature and dialogues that degrade the dignity of women in films."

"In recent times, there have been strong objections in the public sphere regarding the lyrics of some Kannada films, especially the song 'Sarsay Sarsay...' from the film 'KD: The Devil'. Such lyrics are not only vulgar but also create misconceptions about women in society," read the letter.

It also urged the Film Chamber of Commerce to take immediate action by directing film crews to avoid offensive content and to ban songs that disregard social responsibility and the dignity of women.

"Cinema is a medium that has a strong influence on society. Such provocative literature is likely to inspire harassment or eve-teasing of working women and school and college students in rural and urban areas," read the letter.

The letter continued, "Therefore, the Film Chamber of Commerce should take immediate action in this regard. Strict instructions should be given to film crews to use lyrics that do not offend the dignity of women. Action should be taken to impose a ban on such songs that forget social responsibility."

Kangana Ranaut Slams 'Vulgarity' in Song

Earlier today, the actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed the recently released song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', calling it a "new low" and also accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of "vulgarity."

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is part of the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil.' The track was recently released online and quickly drew attention on social media.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Ranaut spoke about what she called the rising "vulgarity" and "attention-seeking" in the industry. She also called for stricter control over how such songs are presented.

"Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame...," Ranaut said.

"There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood...," she added.

Legal Complaint Filed

Meanwhile, the song has also reached a legal forum. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint requesting urgent legal action against "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke," featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

The complaint has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating on social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions."

It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

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