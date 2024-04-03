Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhu Deva Birthday special: 7 unknown and interesting facts about the dancing legend

    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Prabhu Deva turns 51: Prabhu Deva is a multifaceted Indian dancer, choreographer, actor, and film director known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Here are 7 lesser-known facts about him

    article_image1

    Prabhu Deva is known as the Michael Jackson of Indian film, and rightfully so. He is not only an excellent dancer, but also a talented choreographer, filmmaker, and actor. He was born April 3, 1973, in Mysore, Karnataka, India.Prabhu Deva is a multifaceted Indian dancer, choreographer, actor, and film director who has made important contributions to Indian cinema. Here are seven little-known facts about him.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Prabhu Deva is a multifaceted Indian dancer, choreographer, actor, and film director who has made important contributions to Indian cinema. Here are seven little-known facts about him.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Classical Dance Background: Prabhu Deva comes from a family of classical dancers. His father, Mugur Sundar, was a renowned choreographer in South Indian cinema, and his brothers, Raju Sundaram and Nagendra Prasad, are also accomplished dancers and choreographers.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    International Recognition: Prabhu Deva gained international recognition when he choreographed and performed in the song "Muqabla Muqabla" from the movie "Humse Hai Muqabala" (1994). The song became a massive hit, earning him fame in India and countries like Japan and China.

    article_image5

    Acting Career: While Prabhu Deva is primarily known for his skills as a dancer and choreographer, he has also had a successful acting career. He has appeared in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

    article_image6

    Directorial Ventures: Prabhu Deva has directed several successful films in multiple languages. Some of his notable directorial ventures include "Pokkiri" (Tamil), "Wanted" (Hindi), and "Rowdy Rathore" (Hindi). His films often feature a mix of action, comedy, and dance, catering to a wide audience.

    article_image7

    National Award: In 1996, Prabhu Deva won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in the Tamil film "Minsara Kanavu." This recognition further solidified his status as one of the most talented choreographers in Indian cinema.

    article_image8

    International Collaborations: Prabhu Deva has collaborated with international artists and choreographers to showcase his talent globally. He has choreographed for stage shows, events, and films outside of India, promoting Indian dance forms internationally.

    article_image9

    Philanthropic Activities: Prabhu Deva is also involved in philanthropic activities beyond his contributions to the entertainment industry. He has supported various charitable causes, including initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and the welfare of underprivileged children.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aadujeevitham The Goat Life: Blessy talks about Prithviraj and Goat's intimate scene RBA

    Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: Blessy talks about Prithviraj and Goat's intimate scene

    Premalu: Naslen, Mamitha starrer all set for OTT release; Check rkn

    Premalu: Naslen, Mamitha starrer all set for OTT release; Check

    O2 trailer OUT: Ashika Ranganath leads as 'Dr Shraddha', Sandalwood awaits new medical thriller vkp

    O2 trailer OUT: Ashika Ranganath leads as 'Dr Shraddha', Sandalwood awaits new medical thriller

    Karnataka Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar hospitalised in Bengaluru; read report RBA

    Karnataka: Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar hospitalised in Bengaluru; read report

    Vijay Deverakonda gets angry as media questions him about pay disparity, 'trolling us..' RKK

    Vijay Deverakonda gets angry as media questions him about pay disparity, 'trolling us..'

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants seal a 20-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants seal a 20-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy stadium

    Irfan Pathan's social media post sparks controversy amid Mumbai Indians' IPL struggles osf

    Irfan Pathan's social media post sparks controversy amid Mumbai Indians' IPL struggles

    IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock shines as Lucknow Super Giants set challenging target for RCB osf

    IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock shines as Lucknow Super Giants set challenging target for RCB

    Viral post: Man discovers grandfather's SBI shares worth Rs 500 bought in 1994, they now cost THIS much gcw

    Viral post: Man discovers grandfather's SBI shares worth Rs 500 bought in 1994, they now cost THIS much

    R Praggnanandhaa leads Indian contingent in FIDE candidates chess tournament osf

    R Praggnanandhaa leads Indian contingent in FIDE candidates chess tournament 2024

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon