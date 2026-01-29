Prabhas is reportedly preparing for a hectic start to 2026 as he resumes work on two of his most anticipated films. Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, is scheduled to begin principal photography in February 2026 under director Nag Ashwin. At the same time, Prabhas is also expected to return to the sets of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Spirit’s regular shoot began in late 2025, and the actor will soon continue filming his portions. If reports hold true, February will see Prabhas switching between two large-scale productions, making it one of the busiest phases of his career.