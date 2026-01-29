- Home
Kalki 2: Prabhas is set for an intense shooting schedule as he prepares to film both Kalki 2 and Spirit simultaneously from February 2026. With casting changes and major directors onboard, both projects are racing toward completion
PRABHAS TO BALANCE KALKI 2 AND SPIRIT SHOOTS IN FEBRUARY 2026
Prabhas is reportedly preparing for a hectic start to 2026 as he resumes work on two of his most anticipated films. Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, is scheduled to begin principal photography in February 2026 under director Nag Ashwin. At the same time, Prabhas is also expected to return to the sets of Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Spirit’s regular shoot began in late 2025, and the actor will soon continue filming his portions. If reports hold true, February will see Prabhas switching between two large-scale productions, making it one of the busiest phases of his career.
SAI PALLAVI RUMORED TO JOIN KALKI 2 AFTER DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S EXIT
One of the biggest talking points surrounding Kalki 2 is the female lead casting. Deepika Padukone, who featured in the first installment, officially exited the sequel in September 2025. The makers stated that a film of Kalki’s scale demands full commitment, confirming her departure. Later reports suggested disagreements over fee revision and work-hour conditions led to the separation. While no replacement has been officially announced, strong buzz suggests Sai Pallavi is being considered for the role. Fans are now waiting for confirmation, as her inclusion could bring a fresh dynamic to the sequel.
SPIRIT ADVANCES WITH NEW CAST AND A GLOBAL RELEASE DATE
Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has also seen significant casting updates. Deepika Padukone was initially attached to the project but exited in 2025. Triptii Dimri now features as the female lead alongside Prabhas. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles. With filming already underway, Spirit is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027. Known for his intense storytelling, Vanga’s collaboration with Prabhas has already generated massive expectations among fans and trade circles alike.
