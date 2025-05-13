- Home
Prabhas who is also called the pan-India star has become a household name post-Baahubali franchise. Post his popularity, Prabhas entered social media sites. He made his debut on Instagram post-Saaho released.
Prabhas currently has more than 6.5 million followers and he just following 14 people. From Deepika Padukone to Amitabh Bachchan to Bhagyashree and a few more who he is working on films.
But shockingly he is not following his favourite co-star Anushka Shetty. A few years back, Anushka and Prabhas's dating rumours used to grab headlines. Both have many times cleared the air about their relationship status. But people are still confused.
Anushka Shetty is active on social media sites sharing her movie poster and daily updates etc. According to various media reports, the actress is all set to tie businessman who is much younger than her and plans to settle down in Dubai.
Now coming back to Prabhas, he will be next seen in Radhe Shyam. The period love story also features Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chhetri along with Sathyan and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles.
Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will releaese on July 30.