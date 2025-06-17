- Home
Prabhas films with double roles: Hit or Flop? A look at his box office track record
Prabhas returns in a double role for The Raja Saab. Here's a look at how his past double-role films performed at the box office and what to expect this time.
| Published : Jun 17 2025, 11:15 AM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Prabhas's first double role was in the 2009 film 'Billa,' a remake of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Don.' He played the powerful gangster David Billa and the small-time gangster Ranga.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
'Billa,' directed by Meher Ramesh, was a box office hit. Made on a budget of ₹15 crore, it earned ₹26 crore worldwide.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Prabhas's second double role was in the 'Baahubali' franchise. He played Mahendra Baahubali, his father Amarendra Baahubali, and his grandfather Maharaja Vikramadeva (photo only).
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' were released in 2015 and 2017. With a combined budget of ₹430 crore, they earned ₹2460 crore worldwide.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Prabhas's third double role was in 'Kalki 2898 AD.' He played Bhairava and the Mahabharata warrior Karna.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
'Kalki 2898 AD' was made on a budget of approximately ₹550 crore and earned around ₹1042.25 crore worldwide.
