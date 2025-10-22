Tollywood star Prabhas is set to play the role of the ‘Most Wanted’ in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming film, generating huge excitement among fans. Social media buzz suggests that the official title of the movie could be Fauzi.

Tollywood superstar Prabhas has won hearts across India and beyond with his blockbuster films and charismatic screen presence. Known for his versatile roles and action-packed performances, he continues to be one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema.

Tollywood Big Prabhas is joining with Hanu Raghavapudi for his next. Sources say that Prabhas will be seen in the character defined as the 'Most Wanted' for an action-packed and heavy performance. The combination of pan-Indian appeal of Prabhas and directorial vision of Hanu Raghavapudi already created a buzz among fans.

Prabhas to Play ‘Most Wanted’ in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Next

Even though the official title of the film has not yet been confirmed, fans are talking about the name "Fauzi", which has created havoc on social media. Fans share posters, fanart, and trending hashtags hinting Fauzi might be the name of the film, all that's left is the confirmation from the makers. Further excitement is built as more fans now await this project.

Mostly Expectation from This Film

However, the plot is under wraps. According to industry insiders, Prabhas's character as 'Most Wanted' will include a fact of both action and drama and emotion. Hanu Raghavapudi is known for original and character-driven narration, and it is expected that he molds a story that would showcase the versatility of Prabhas while still appealing to audiences across India. The film would likely be packed with high-action drama sequences and emotional scenes, making it a complete entertainer.

Fan Excitement and Social Media Whisper

Prabhas fans have expressed themselves on social media with the expectations they have from this project. Most of them feel that the title named Fauzi is perfectly suited for the protagonist's character as 'Most Wanted', and they are excitedly waiting for official announcements on first look changing, teaser, and release date. The collaboration has become one of the most talked-about events among Tollywood and Bollywood.

Prabhas is in, and with Hanu Raghavapudi directing, this high-profile project will probably take place in 2025-26. Soon, official updates will follow regarding the title, cast, and release schedule, bringing more excitement to fans. Until then, speculation surrounding ‘Fauzi’ continues to keep audiences in anticipation for the first glimpse of what promises to be an action-packed entertainer.