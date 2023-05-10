Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat by flaunting curves in pink bikini

    First Published May 10, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are some of her recent scintillating looks in a pink bikini which is unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Here is a glance at when actress Poonam Pandey recently shook social media and looked stunning in an alluring pink bikini outfit. Look at her sexy snaps on Instagram. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey amplifies the allure and sizzle on social media by going fearless in her pink bikini attire. She flaunts her curvy body in this picture.

    article_image3

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey captured the attention of fans with her titillating and sensual look in a bold pink colored bikini as she is lying down on her couch inside the beach house and is looking towards the front as she displays her toned backside, booty, and legs in this picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey surprises her fans by going bold and also flaunting her luscious body in a pink bikini with bottoms that display her sexy body and booty. She finished her beach bombshell look with white bangles and a shell neckpiece in her neck as she lies down on the couch with closed eyes. The actress gives fans a delectable view of her booty, stomach, and body here.

    article_image5

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks stunning and raises heat on social media with her voluptuous curves in a pink bikini as she flaunts her body and abs in this picture and stands with her eyes closed with hands in her hair.

    article_image6

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey is standing in her house with closed eyes and hands in her hair as she gives a dose of allure and desire, dressed in a pink colored bikini. She is flaunting her stomach, cleavage, and thighs here.

    article_image7

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey serves a dish of temptation and seduction with a hot pose in a pink bikini and a sexy expression on her face, as she looks towards the camera.

