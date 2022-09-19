Poonam Pandey gets trolled for RACY cleavage revealing photos in jumpsuit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    Actor Poonam Pandey’s black jumper suit pictures that show the actor putting her cleavage on display, have gone viral on the net. While the actor’s pictures showing her voluptuous body her getting some rave comments, trolls are also attacking her for the same.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey is known for her boldness. She is an actor who knows how to make the heads turn as well as how to grab the attention in the sexiest possible manner. The actor’s Instagram handle is full of images where she has put her cleavage on display, showing off her sexy side. On Monday too, the actor took to the photo-sharing application to post images from her recent photoshoot wearing a backless jumpsuit.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey is seen wearing a black backless jumper suit that comes with a plunging neckline. She shows off ample of her cleavage in the pictures, while also flaunting her curves through the net fabric that ran from the thighs to her ankle.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    In the racy pictures that Poonam Pandey shared on her social media handle the 'Nasha' actor was also seen striking some really seductive poses for the shutterbug. These pictures, since the time they were first posted, have been increasing the temperature, thanks to her hotness.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    While Poonam Pandey’s sultry pictures scream ‘hot’, there were also people who trolled the actor for the photoshoot. This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has become a target of the trolls; she often is attacked for her pictures with trolls dropping mean comments on her post.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Taking to the comments section, one user wrote: “Besharam krna kya chati tu.” Another user also tried to take a dig at the actor’s tight-fitted see-through jumpsuit by writing, “Chaddi nhi phni hena.”

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    On the professional front, Poonam Pandey was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’. Poonam made several sensational revelations on the show regarding her personal life, particularly her troubled marriage with her ex-husband Sam Bombay.

