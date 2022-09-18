Tamil actress Deepa aka Pauline Jessica found dead; read details

Tamil actress Deepa aka Pauline Jessica of Vaidhaa fame found dead after hanging herself; police suspect her love life to be the cause of suicide



Young Tamil actress Deepa, whose actual name was Pauline Jessica, committed herself at 29, when she still had a promising future in Tamil film ahead of her, most likely due to unresolvable problems in her love life.



The Tamil cinema industry has been stunned by the passing of yet another celebrity. According to the first police report, young Tamil actress Pauline Jessica, also known as Deepa, was discovered dead in her room after reportedly committing herself. Her body was found hanging in one of her home's rooms, and the authorities have determined that she committed herself.



The death of Deepa has shaken the industry again after it had recovered, following the death of lyricist Kabilan's daughter, Thoorigai. She had reportedly also committed suicide as her parents were forcing her to marry against her wish.

According to accounts, she was really in love with someone and finally had to take severe action since she could not handle the problems in their relationship. Even though everything now leads to a suicide death, a probe into her relationships and other potential factors has been started.

