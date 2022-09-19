Monalisa's SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off her busty cleavage in halter neck top-VIDEO

Monalisa's latest Instagram reel has been going viral on social media, where she can be seen dancing her heart out on Mika Singh’s song “What The luck”.

Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa is well-known on social media. She still garners attention thanks to her images and videos.

Monalisa usually gains admirers thanks to her bold and sensual looks. She is quite active on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)



Her most recent video, in which she can be seen dancing passionately to the song "What The luck" by Mika Singh, has been going viral on social media. (VIDEO)



Monalisa is one of the most daring performers and dancers in the Bhojpuri film and is known for her daring dance routines.

Online users have been sharing a new video of Monalisa's hottest dance to the song "26 ke Kamar 32 ke Sina." Fans are overly thrilled after seeing her daring dance abilities.



Although Monalisa has worked in several film industries including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Odia and Telugu, she is popular for her work in Bhojpuri cinema.

Apart from this, she rose to fame after her stint in the Hindi television world with the serial ‘Nazar’ and ‘Nazar 2’.

Monalisa, on Monday morning, dropped a photo dump on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen slaying it in pink top as she gives a sneak peek of her cleavage in the pictures.

However, many of her fans must not be aware of the fact that Monalisa’s real name is Antara Biswas, whereas ‘Monalisa’ is her stage name. Also Read: Tamil actress Deepa aka Pauline Jessica found dead; read details

