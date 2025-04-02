Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launched in India: From stunning features to price; know all about it

Read Full Gallery

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion arrives in India with flagship features, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera setup. It boasts a vibrant display, long battery life, and is available in multiple colors.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has finally made it to India after a protracted wait. With a number of flagship features that make it an appealing option, smartphone lovers have been anxiously awaiting its release for months. Since Motorola made the phone's specs public before it was released, this premier mid-range phone is a great option for anybody wishing to upgrade. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion easily meets your everyday demands because it was made with gaming and multitasking in mind. For those who enjoy photography, it also has a fantastic camera setup. Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price!

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Design and display The 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixel) all-curved pOLED display on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has an amazing peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. Along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection, it also supports HDR10+ and Water Touch 3.0. In addition to being Pantone Validated for True Colour accuracy, the display is SGS Low Blue Light and Low Motion Blur certified. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Processor A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC powers the Edge 60 Fusion's internal components, which include 256GB of uMCP storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It may be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card for users who want extra space. It has a Hello UI based on Android 15 and guarantees four years of security updates and three years of Android OS upgrades.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Camera In terms of photography, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a specialised 3-in-1 light sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front supports up to 4K video recording and is useful for selfies and video chats. Also Read | Instagram now lets you fast-forward reels – Here’s how it works! Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Other features Numerous image and productivity functions, including as picture enhancement, adaptive stabilisation, and magic rubber, are among the Moto AI features that Motorola has included. Google's Circle to Search, Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2.0, Family Space 3.0, and Moto Gestures are additional features. Additionally, the phone has twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support to improve your audio quality. A sturdy 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired Turbo Charging powers the Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Storage, colours, price and availability Two storage versions of the Edge 60 Fusion have been released by Motorola. While the second edition has 12GB of RAM and the same amount of storage, the first variant has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The pricing of the 8GB and 12GB versions is Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. Three vivid colour options are available to you: purple, pink, and blue.



The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will go on sale in India on April 9, 2025, so keep that in mind if you're thinking about buying one. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart at noon. During the initial sale, you might be able to get the phone for just Rs 20,999, so keep a watch out for bank deals.

