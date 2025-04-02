user
user icon

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launched in India: From stunning features to price; know all about it

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion arrives in India with flagship features, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera setup. It boasts a vibrant display, long battery life, and is available in multiple colors.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 2:52 PM IST

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has finally made it to India after a protracted wait. With a number of flagship features that make it an appealing option, smartphone lovers have been anxiously awaiting its release for months. Since Motorola made the phone's specs public before it was released, this premier mid-range phone is a great option for anybody wishing to upgrade.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion easily meets your everyday demands because it was made with gaming and multitasking in mind. For those who enjoy photography, it also has a fantastic camera setup. 

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price!

article_image2

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Design and display

The 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixel) all-curved pOLED display on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has an amazing peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. Along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for protection, it also supports HDR10+ and Water Touch 3.0. In addition to being Pantone Validated for True Colour accuracy, the display is SGS Low Blue Light and Low Motion Blur certified.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Processor

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC powers the Edge 60 Fusion's internal components, which include 256GB of uMCP storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It may be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card for users who want extra space. It has a Hello UI based on Android 15 and guarantees four years of security updates and three years of Android OS upgrades.


article_image3

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Camera

In terms of photography, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a specialised 3-in-1 light sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front supports up to 4K video recording and is useful for selfies and video chats.

Also Read | Instagram now lets you fast-forward reels – Here’s how it works!

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Other features

Numerous image and productivity functions, including as picture enhancement, adaptive stabilisation, and magic rubber, are among the Moto AI features that Motorola has included. Google's Circle to Search, Moto Secure 3.0, Smart Connect 2.0, Family Space 3.0, and Moto Gestures are additional features. Additionally, the phone has twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support to improve your audio quality. A sturdy 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired Turbo Charging powers the Edge 60 Fusion.

article_image4

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Storage, colours, price and availability

Two storage versions of the Edge 60 Fusion have been released by Motorola. While the second edition has 12GB of RAM and the same amount of storage, the first variant has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The pricing of the 8GB and 12GB versions is Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. Three vivid colour options are available to you: purple, pink, and blue.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will go on sale in India on April 9, 2025, so keep that in mind if you're thinking about buying one. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart at noon. During the initial sale, you might be able to get the phone for just Rs 20,999, so keep a watch out for bank deals.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iOS 18.4 is finally here! Check out Apple's top 5 new features you must try gcw

iOS 18.4 is finally here! Check out Apple's top 5 new features you must try

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to launch today: Check time, expected price and features gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to launch today: Check time, expected price and features

Vivo V50e coming to India soon: Features and specs CONFIRMED! Here's how much it will cost you gcw

Vivo V50e coming to India soon: Features and specs CONFIRMED! Here's how much it will cost you

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price! gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price!

Realme Gt 6T now at just Rs 12500 with offers on Amazon grab the deal now gcw

Realme GT 6T now at just Rs 12,500 with offers – Grab the deal NOW!

Recent Stories

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Easy Mango Pickle Recipe for Navratri Fasting iwh

Navratri Fasting Mango Pickle: Easy and Delicious Recipe

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Recent Videos

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

Video Icon
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Video Icon
Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Video Icon