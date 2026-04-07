Poonam Dhillon Hosts Star-Studded Birthday Bash for Deepak Parashar [PHOTOS]
Actress Poonam Dhillon recently hosted a star-studded birthday bash for actor Deepak Parashar at her residence. Bollywood celebrities attended, and the fun-filled party pictures have now gone viral on social media.
The guest list was full of stars! Old-time actor Jeetendra, Anu Ranjan, Shashi Ranjan, and Padmini Kolhapure with her husband also joined the celebration at Poonam Dhillon's house party.
Deepak Parashar, Shatrughan Sinha, Jeetendra, Poonam Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure posed together for a group photo. Everyone looked extremely happy during the party.
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Just to remind you, all the stars in these photos—Jeetendra, Padmini Kolhapure, Rakesh Roshan, and Shatrughan Sinha—are superstars from a bygone era of Bollywood.
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