Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon strongly backs the Women's Reservation Bill, arguing that increased female representation in Parliament brings greater sensitivity to issues like family, health, and education, citing their successful participation in panchayats.

Poonam Dhillon Champions Women's Reservation Bill

Veteran actor and CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon has expressed strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill, emphasising that increased representation of women in Parliament will bring greater sensitivity and focus to key societal issues.

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Highlighting Grassroots Success

Speaking to ANI, Dhillon highlighted the positive impact of women's participation in grassroots governance. "As we have seen in the last few years, when it was implemented in the panchayat, it made a lot of difference. Logon ko samajh aaya ki jab ek aurat apni awaaz rakhti hai aur nirnay mein bhi jo bhi uska opnion hota hai yes or no rakhti hai to usme bahut farak padta hai...(People understood that when a woman has her own voice and has her own opinion in the decision-making process, it makes a lot of difference)," she said.

She also noted that women are better positioned to understand and address issues such as family welfare, education, sanitation, and health. "Issues like family, women empowerment, education, sanitation, health, no one can understand these issues better than a woman. Sensitivity is very important," she added.

'The Right Time' for Capable Women

Dhillon added, "I am very happy that this time, this issue will be raised in our parliament, and a lot of time has been spent on it. We used to talk about the 33 per cent reservation. This is the right time."

The actress also pointed out the evolving role of women in modern India. "Because today's women have become educated, aware, and are taking an interest in what is happening in the country. It's not just that they stay in the kitchen and stove. Today's women have become very capable," she said, adding that women today actively express opinions on national matters. "...When a woman represents, she will present very important issues of the society, and she will do it with sensitivity," Dhillon said.

A Call for Authentic Leadership

However, she raised concerns about symbolic participation, cautioning against women being used as mere figureheads. "I am a little worried about one thing, that she should not just be a proxy or a front. She should be an actual person, who has an interest, who understands, who can give time, and who will educate herself," she asserted.

She further emphasised the need for capable leadership. "Because until such women come forward in our country, in politics, parliament, there will be a little injustice with women," she added.

Voter Responsibility and Preparing for 2029

Dhillon also spoke about the importance of voter responsibility and merit-based selection. "Based on quality and their ability, any politician has the right to come to our parliament. Unqualified people have no right at all," she said, urging citizens to carefully choose their representatives.

Looking ahead to the 2029 general elections, she encouraged women to prepare themselves for leadership roles. "I think it is still 2-3 years, women should prepare themselves, they should be capable, only then they will go there," she said.

She concluded by urging voters to make thoughtful decisions. "Whoever you send, your representatives, send them there with full consideration... wherever you feel someone who represents you well, can present your issues in the right way, and can give you good justice, send such women forward," she said, adding that the right candidates in Parliament will ensure better governance for the country.

Context: Upcoming Parliamentary Action

Poonam Dhillon comments come ahead of the special session of Parliament called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled from April 16 to 18, to discuss and implement the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.

The Prime Minister had announced that the benefit of women's reservation will come into force from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and clarified that states with effective population control measures will not face any reduction in seats.