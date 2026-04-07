4 5 Image Credit : Instagram

Mixed reactions from fans on social media

The news about the 'Golmaal 5' climax got mixed reactions. One user wrote, “What is this madness, will she arrest Sooryavanshi?” Another commented, “Cameo again? After leaving Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’, she's only getting cameos?” One user said, "Gayi bhains paani mein." Another wrote, "So Ajay and Akshay are playing different characters in the same universe and no one noticed. Cool." An angry user posted, “If this is how you build hype, you're killing the audience's curiosity. If not, take action on such leaks. Why would we watch the film if we already know everything?”