Poonam Dhillon took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from composer Aadesh Srivastava's birthday. In a heartfelt caption, the veteran actor expressed that she misses her late friends Aadesh, Rishi Kapoor 'Chintu ji', and Rajiv Kapoor 'Chimpu'.

Sometimes, all it takes is an old photograph to bring back a flood of memories. Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon did just that when she shared a throwback picture, remembering friends she has lost over the years. On Wednesday, Poonam took to her Instagram Story to post a picture that appears to be from late composer Aadesh Srivastava's birthday celebration. The photo captures familiar faces from the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and others, all coming together for what looks like a joyful evening.

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Along with the picture, the actress also wrote a short note remembering composer Aadesh Srivastava as well as actors Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, adding that she misses her friends. "Memories of my dear friend Aadesh's birthday. Miss you, my friends Aadesh, Chintu ji & Chimpu," read the caption of her post.

Remembering Lost Friends

Composer Aadesh Srivastava passed away in 2015 after battling cancer. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia, while his brother Rajiv, 58, passed away on January 9, 2021, following a heart attack.

Bond With Rishi Kapoor

Poonam Dhillon shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor, fondly known as "Chintu". The two worked together in several films during the 1980s, including Zamana, Biwi O Biwi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, and Yeh Vaada Raha, and were considered a popular on-screen pair of that time.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Poonam spoke about what made Rishi Kapoor stand out as a performer. While looking back at her work with him, Poonam highlighted how "Chintu" added special magic to film songs in his own unique way. She shared, "I've learnt a lot from him (Rishi Kapoor). I think Rishi Kapoor was probably the only actor who could sing a sad song with a smile. Later, when I watched many Raj Kapoor films, I realized that Raj uncle (Raj Kapoor) also used to lip-sync songs similarly... those were unhappy songs, but he would have a smile on his face, and the tragedy was still there." (ANI)