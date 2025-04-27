Aamir Khan's THESE movies are remakes of South Indian films: Check them out
Several Aamir Khan films, including Dil, Raja Hindustani, Ishq, Sarfarosh, and 3 Idiots, have been remade in South Indian languages. This article lists these remakes and discusses their success.
| Published : Apr 27 2025, 10:15 AM
2 Min read
1. Dil (1990): A superhit film directed by Indra Kumar. Along with Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Saeed Jaffrey also played important roles.
Dil's South Remake: Two remakes of Dil were made in the South. In 1993, the first remake was made in Telugu as Tholi Muddu.
Shivaranjini in Kannada: The second South remake of Dil was made in Kannada as Shivaranjini. It was released in 1997.
2. Raja Hindustani (1996): This film, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, was a superhit.
Raja Hindustani's South Remake: In 2002, the remake of Raja Hindustani was made in Kannada as Naanu Naane.
3. Ishq (1997): Along with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Juhi Chawla also starred in this film.
Ishq's South Remake: In 2007, the remake of Ishq was made in Kannada as Snehana Preethina.
4. Sarfarosh (1997): This successful film was directed by John Matthew Matthan.
Sarfarosh's South Remake: Sarfarosh was remade twice in the South. In 2001, it was made in Kannada as Satyamev Jayate.
The second remake of Sarfarosh was made in Telugu as Astram in 2006.
5. 3 Idiots (2009): This film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was a blockbuster.
3 Idiots' South Remake: Director S. Shankar remade 3 Idiots in Tamil as Nanban.
