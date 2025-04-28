Top 5 Bollywood actresses who reportedly refused to work with Aamir Khan
Several top Bollywood actresses have refused to work with Aamir Khan. Find out which actresses, from Aishwarya Rai to Sridevi, turned down Aamir's offer and the reasons behind their decisions.
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 02:01 PM
1 Min read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that she was offered a role in Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan, but she declined.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra also declined an offer to work with Aamir Khan. He offered her a role in the film Ghajini.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is also included in this list. She refused to work with Aamir, Shahrukh, and Salman Khan.
Kajol
Kajol and Aamir Khan won hearts with the film Fanaa. Kajol was offered to work with Aamir in 3 Idiots, but she refused.
Sridevi
Sridevi also turned down Aamir Khan's offer. She cited Aamir's height as the reason.
Divya Bharti
Divya Bharti also refused to work with Aamir Khan.
