Pictures: Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo'

    First Published Aug 7, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Kiara Advani gets trolled for her look. She donned a light green blazer with a white dress. Last night, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and others arrived at JugJugg Jeeyo success bash.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Filmmaker Karan Johar had a party at his home to celebrate the success of his most recent production, "JugJugg Jeeyo," which was attended by the whole cast of the movie, including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Kohli.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Kiara Advani's Instagram

    On Instagram, Kiara posted several images from the party and made a tease for the follow-up. Thank you very much for your love and support for our movie #JugJuggJeeyo, @raj a mehta,"

    Photo Courtesy: Kiara Advani's Instagram

    Kiara Advani added. Is there going to be a sequel?" It wasn't long until Alia Bhatt liked the post and added, "It's a biggish!"

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The movie, which was released in theatres on June 24th, garnered overwhelmingly good reviews from both the public and the reviewers. Additionally, it did well at the box office.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    To celebrate the success of the family comedy, Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions provided financial support for the film, is throwing a party tonight at his Mumbai home.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Set in the heart of Patiala, Punjab, the movie is a tale of two couples portraying two different generations involved in post-marriage problems. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As the pictures of Kiara made it to the internet, netizens started trolling her for her look. Kiara looked hot in a pastel green oversize blazer. The actress donned white shorts teamed with a pastel green blazer. She had her hair up in a chic bun and was sporting a pair of hoops. She was also carrying a brown purse by BOTTEGA VENETA, The Mini Jodie, which cost around, Rs 180,000. A comment on a video read, 'Ye log,coat ke sath pant kyu nahi kharidte.' Another one wrote, 'She forgot to wear pant.' 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor also showed up. For the party, she chose an all-black outfit. She wore torn jeans, a green jacket, and a black t-shirt, channelling the ultra-cool vibes of Varun Dhawan at the party. Also Read: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was appealing in a sophisticated outfit. In terms of attractiveness, the actor is on par with any young actor. Also Read: Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she flaunts baby bump in brown dress

