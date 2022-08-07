Pictures: Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani gets trolled for her look. She donned a light green blazer with a white dress. Last night, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and others arrived at JugJugg Jeeyo success bash.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had a party at his home to celebrate the success of his most recent production, "JugJugg Jeeyo," which was attended by the whole cast of the movie, including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Prajakta Kohli.



On Instagram, Kiara posted several images from the party and made a tease for the follow-up. Thank you very much for your love and support for our movie #JugJuggJeeyo, @raj a mehta,"

Kiara Advani added. Is there going to be a sequel?" It wasn't long until Alia Bhatt liked the post and added, "It's a biggish!"

The movie, which was released in theatres on June 24th, garnered overwhelmingly good reviews from both the public and the reviewers. Additionally, it did well at the box office.

To celebrate the success of the family comedy, Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions provided financial support for the film, is throwing a party tonight at his Mumbai home.

Set in the heart of Patiala, Punjab, the movie is a tale of two couples portraying two different generations involved in post-marriage problems. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



As the pictures of Kiara made it to the internet, netizens started trolling her for her look. Kiara looked hot in a pastel green oversize blazer. The actress donned white shorts teamed with a pastel green blazer. She had her hair up in a chic bun and was sporting a pair of hoops. She was also carrying a brown purse by BOTTEGA VENETA, The Mini Jodie, which cost around, Rs 180,000. A comment on a video read, 'Ye log,coat ke sath pant kyu nahi kharidte.' Another one wrote, 'She forgot to wear pant.'



Along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor also showed up. For the party, she chose an all-black outfit. She wore torn jeans, a green jacket, and a black t-shirt, channelling the ultra-cool vibes of Varun Dhawan at the party. Also Read: Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

