Pictures: Here's how Disha Patani avoided 'oops moment' in SEXY short black skirt

Bollywood actress Disha Patani managed to escape a wardrobe malfunction while donning a bold short skirt during the promotions of Ek Villain Returns; take a look



Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani is giving looks after looks as Ek Villain Returns promotions are in full force. Disha is drawing attention with every excursion, whether it's by playing with her haircut or donning some audacious outfits.

Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram story

The actress's experiment, it appears, came dangerously close to an error. Disha nonetheless posted a photo of the incident with assurance.



Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram story

Disha uploaded a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself posing by the pool and getting a Marilyn Monroe vibe due to a breath of air. Disha was spotted sporting a crop top in the form of a heart and a short black skirt.



Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram story

Her skirt was in the air, but she was able to grab onto it from the front. She nevertheless posed while standing with assurance. Disha uploaded the image to her stories without adding any captions.

Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram story

Recently, Disha talked openly about her part in the movie and how it differs from the other characters she has done in the past. She claimed, "I have only acted in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Malang as gorgeous characters. To delight the audience, Disha claimed she wants to include a variety of roles in her movies. She claimed that she is pleased that the audience understood her position. There is nothing unfavourable about this, the Baaghi star continued. Being acknowledged for anything is significant. I saw individuals approaching me and offering me various gifts."



Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress commented that she often becomes tired while discussing the roles she chooses. She stated, "Her role is distinct from earlier movies" when talking about her part in the Ek Villain sequel. She claimed that she tries to avoid using the same character types repeatedly in her films. Also Read: After John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar joins shoot for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Tehran’

Image Credit: Disha Patani Instagram