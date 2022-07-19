After John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar joins shoot for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Tehran’

Makers revealed the first look of actor Manushi Chhillar in John Abraham-starrer ‘Tehran’. The film is being backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, and is being helmed by Arun Gopalan.

After marking her Bollywood debut with ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ opposite actor Akshay Kumar, former Miss World turned Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar has already started working on her next big budget film. Manushi will be seen opposite actor John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming action thriller ‘Tehran’.

Recently, the makers of ‘Tehran’ released the first look of actor John Abraham that had left the audience impressed. Now, Manushi Chhillar has joined John for the filming of Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Tehran’, pictures of which were released by the makers on Tuesday.

‘Tehran’ an upcoming action thriller, is a film based on real-life incidents. Ever since the film was announced by the makers, it has been successful in creating a buzz among the fans. And now that Manushi Chhillar has joined the location for the shooting, the excitement has only doubled for the audience who are eagerly looking forward to this action-infused entertainer.

Helmed by Arun Gopalan, ‘Tehran’ will be released under the banner of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, in association with Bake My Cake Films. The John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar-starrer has been co-written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, while it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is also gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The multi-starrer film also stars actors Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Backed by T-series, the film will hit the theatres, this month, on July 29. At present, the star cast of the film has been leaving no stones unturned for the film’s promotions. Actors Disha and Tara jointly promoted the film in Pune on Monday sans John and Arjun.

As for Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World garnered praise for her performance in the periodical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. The film had opened against Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also starred actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. It, however, could not do great business at the box office, contrary to the expectations.